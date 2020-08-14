The results from this year’s primary election are final, after a unanimous vote by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
The board approved the results, submitted by Mohave County Elections Department Director Allen Tempert in a special Thursday meeting. Tempert’s department worked with fewer resources this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but managed to count more than 30,000 votes by Mohave County residents over the past week.
“It took my complete staff, and the complete staff of the voter registration office,” Tempert said. “It took 200 people at our poll sites to do this. Normally we have close to 400.”
According to Tempert, the elections department may need more manpower to face the coming general election in November. But with the efforts of his staff, last week’s election went as smoothly as he could have hoped.
“We’re going to be hurting come November, unless I get more and more people onboard,” Tempert said. “But overall it worked out well with the very limited resources we had out there.”
Voter turnout for this year’s primary election was about 37.75%. According to Tempert, that number was slightly higher than in previous election years, due to a higher number of people who cast their ballots early.
High voter turnouts are expected at both the early ballot and poll site levels, according to Mohave County Communication Director Roger Galloway, who says that finding additional staff for the general election will be especially difficult due to concerns related to the ongoing crisis.
The Mohave County Elections Department is asking that interested, registered county voters apply to work at the polls on Nov. 3.
Interested readers can contact the elections department at 928-753-0733 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.