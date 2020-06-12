The starting gun has sounded and the City Council election season is now in full swing.
Candidates were allowed to start placing campaign signs in public rights of way last Friday and the first City Council debate is already under the candidate’s belts as the Aug. 4 primary election date draws near.
On Friday, City Council candidates were invited to an orientation event to visit various city facilities and speak with all of the department heads throughout the organization.
Candidates also visited several city facilities, including the police facility, Fire Station #2, and the water treatment plant, and were shuttled from place to place on a Havasu Mobility bus.
Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski said all six Council candidates were able to attend the event.
“The goal of the event today is just to give candidates a better understanding of what the city does, what services we provide, and to give them an opportunity to ask questions, talk to city staff, and just become more familiar with the city operations as a whole,” Kozlowski said. “They really enjoyed the event. They thought it was a great opportunity to learn from all of the departments and get more of a perspective of what the city staff does on a daily basis.”
Lake Havasu City holds similar events for City Council candidates every election cycle.
This year, there are six candidates who have qualified for the Aug. 4 primary ballot and three available seats on the City Council. They include incumbent councilmembers Gordon Groat and David Lane, and candidates Michael Bonney, Nancy Campbell, David Jaramillo and Cameron Moses.
