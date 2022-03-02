Mohave County Elections Department will hold an open house today in Kingman to display proposed changes to the current Mohave County Board of Supervisors voting districts. The open house will take place at the Mohave County Elections Department office located in the Mohave County Administration building 700 West Beale Street, Kingman. The display will be available for public viewing and comments between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Prior to the open house, maps of the proposed districts can be viewed by going to the Mohave County Elections Website. Supervisor voting district changes will be considered at the scheduled meeting on Monday.
— Today’s News-Herald
