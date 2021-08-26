Summer may be winding down, but Lake Havasu City will see one last summer adventure this weekend with more than a dozen electronic music artists.
Los Angeles-based event company, “Brownies & Lemonade,” is expected to draw as many as 2,600 Havasu visitors and residents to the Island for a three-day music festival, at the Nautical Beachfront Resort.
GoLakeHavasu officials first announced the music festival in January, as nationwide vaccination efforts were implemented against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. With those efforts well underway, and event organizers encouraged to provide a safe atmosphere for participants, GoLakeHavasu President Terence Concannon says it could be strong event to follow one of the strongest tourism seasons in recent memory.
“The attendees will be staying at hotels throughout the city, and many have extended their stays beyond the weekend,” Concanon said Thursday. “My team has gone over every aspect of the event. We’re pleased at the preparation they’ve taken, and we’re expecting a great event at a great venue.”
Concannon says that if this weekend’s event is a success, Havasu’s tourism agency hopes to see similar events become an annual occurrence.
Although a music concert of this size is rarely seen in Havasu beyond Spring Break, Havasu Mayor Cal Sheehy says the city is ready for the return of such an event.
“During our planning process, the city recommends mitigation strategies that include sanitation stations and following proper protocol,” Sheehy said. “We’re instill encouraging those strategies for this event, and for events coming later this fall.”
According to Sheehy, the city has already seen the successful return of events this spring, which he says were conducted safely. He hopes for more of the same as the fall events season approaches.
“We’ve had more tourism over the past year and a half, and this is one more event to showcase what Havasu has to offer for visitors of all ages,” Sheehy said.
The three-day beachfront concert is scheduled to run from noon on Friday to Sunday at midnight. Although hotel experiences are sold out, according to event promoter Pollen.com, party passes can be purchased for $149.
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page at facebook.com/browniesandlemonade.
