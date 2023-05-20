The Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center welcomed hundreds of local residents for Saturday’s Free Swim Day event. Hosted by the Elks Lodge No. 2399, families and individuals were treated to free swim passes, games and prizes throughout the afternoon. The event was sponsored by the nonprofit organization’s Past Exalted Rulers Association and Drug Awareness and Youth Activities divisions. The event had a number of free swim spaces that were distributed to the first 400 visitors for the weekend gathering.
Elks Lodge continues decades-long tradition, free swim day
La'Erica Conner-Sims
Reporter
