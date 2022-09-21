Lake Havasu City’s Elks Lodge will be honoring local first responders on Saturday at its annual Law and Order dinner.
Elks Lodge #2399 holds the annual event to recognize the efforts of the Lake Havasu City Police Department, the Lake Havasu City Fire Department, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the Community Emergency Response Team, and Search and Rescue.
During the event, the Elks Lodge will distribute a few awards to members of the police and fire departments, along with certificates to all the departments thanking them for their efforts to keep residents and visitors in the area safe.
The Law and Order dinner is not open to the general public due to limited space available. The event will kick off at 5 p.m. Saturday with a cocktail hour, followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and awards.
