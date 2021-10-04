It has been missing for more than a few years but the Elrose Dussault Costume Contest was once again held in Lake Havasu City as part of the month-long celebration for the 50th anniversary of the London Bridge.
Contestants got on the stage under the London Bridge on Oct. 3 in homemade costumes that spanned English history from the Old English Age to the Victorian Age. The competition was a mix of first-time contestants and contestants who competed in the original contest back in 1971 and even knew Dussault herself.
Three winners were declared; a grand prize winner, a first runner up and a second runner up. The honor of the second runner up went to Don Haedtke. Haedtke was dressed as a Renaissance-era Nobleman complete with a blue hat, a doublet and paned slops, more commonly known as pumpkin pants.
First runner up went to a costume contest veteran, Howie Miller. Miller was dressed as a nobleman from the Tudor era, with his main inspiration coming from Henry VIII. When asked why he was competing Miller said it was because of his love for the bridge and its history.
“I remember being a young man in middle school reading about the man who was going to move the London Bridge to the desert,” Miller said.
Miller gives the credit for making his costume to his wife Mollie, who previously won the contest in 1973 and 1974. Mollie also competed this year wearing a royal court gown from the period of 1455 to 1485.
Finally the grand prize winner was newcomer Tricia Hanks. Hanks wore a green slick gown inspired by English court styles from 1525 to 1534. Her dress was an upper class lady in waiting gown that followed the Sumptuary Laws of the time. Sumptuary Laws were laws that aimed to curtail excessive personal spending.
“I am blown away right now, I have never done anything like this before,” Hanks said. “It’s nice that all the work that went in and all the hours of studying paid off. I’m nearly speechless.”
Hanks said that she will definitely be back to compete at the next costume contest.
