Emails obtained from the Mohave County Health Department show a few hiccups early in the county’s coronavirus vaccine rollout as it brought on Embry Health to ramp up local immunization efforts.
In Mid-January, Mohave County hailed Embry’s entry into vaccine distribution efforts as a major development. A few weeks later, however, the county cut off Embry from getting any more doses of the vaccine, citing issues with the provider’s reporting of information to the state.
Those issues were eventually resolved. However, emails obtained under a public records request show the frustrations weren’t limited to the reporting issues.
Today’s News-Herald obtained emails sent from Jan. 31 to Feb. 10 between Mohave County officials and Embry Health officials, which illustrated possible mistakes made early after the company began to provide vaccinations at community college campuses countywide.
According to the email exchanges, at least one child may have been given the vaccine, as well as a school employee who didn’t yet qualify to receive it.
The Centers for Disease Control has not authorized the Moderna vaccine, which is the only vaccine currently available in Mohave County, for people under 18 years old.
According to a redacted Feb. 8 email from Mohave County Immunization Coordinator Jocelyn Fernandez to Embry Health representative Cynthia Fritz, a child younger than 18 years old may have received a dose of the Moderna vaccine at a Jan. 16 vaccination blitz event. Embry Health CEO Ray Embry told the News-Herald he is investigating the possible incident.
“I’ve asked, and I’m still waiting for a response,” Embry said on Friday. “I’m not aware of any patient under 18 who received a vaccination. We absolutely do not want to give it to patients who aren’t authorized to receive it. I’ve been told there may not be any potential harm if it were to happen, but it is essential that our staff follows the eligibility criteria in each county we serve.”
According to a Feb. 7 email from Mohave County Health Nursing Manager Lynne Valentine to Embry’s Cynthia Fritz, at least one school employee was given a dose of the vaccine from Embry officials before they were allowed to receive it under the county’s phased approach to the vaccination rollout.
Vaccinations for educators and school personnel were not scheduled to begin in Mohave County until Feb. 17.
CEO Ray Embry said the mistake occurred due to a misunderstanding among Embry staff.
“We have 72 physical locations in 13 counties, and we only have a working relationship with three of those counties (including Mohave),” Embry said. “This has been a learning experience for us, and we want to make sure we’re providing staff with the correct information for each county.”
According to Embry, other counties had allowed educators to receive the vaccine earlier in February than Mohave County, and members of his staff may have been confused as to which recipients were eligible in each separate district, rather than statewide.
“We had just launched our vaccination program for teachers in another county, and there was some confusion with our call center. We want to ensure that our staff follow all criteria for administering the vaccine in all of our communities.”
Although early mistakes may have led to some embarrassment for Embry officials, Embry says the process has been a learning experience not just for his company, but for nearly all providers of the vaccine. While Embry attempts to follow all state and county guidelines for distribution of the vaccine, the massive and brisk distribution effort is unparalleled in history.
In early February, Mohave County briefly halted delivery of the vaccine to Embry after differences in the company’s filing system prevented information from being accurately shared with state health officials. The company has since returned to providing doses of the vaccine to Mohave County recipients.
“It’s a very complicated process with ADHS,” Embry said. “They never had to ‘on-board’ more than 60 different locations, all at once.”
According to Embry, his company used an Athena Health filing system to interface with the Arizona Health Department’s vaccination monitoring software. But Embry says incompatibilities between those software formats prevented numbers from being reported as they were — and as a result, total numbers of vaccinations distributed in Mohave County appeared lower than they actually were.
“We had to wait until ADHS addressed the problem before we could continue to provide more vaccines,” Embry said. “The gap was only about a week or two, and we had vaccines again last week.”
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday announced continued mitigation efforts, following a statewide decline in reported cases and the distribution of more than two million vaccines to Arizona residents. Embry says testing and coronavirus vaccinations by his company could expand as more of the vaccine is produced this year. This week, providers throughout the county will receive 8,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, with an additional 1,700 doses of a recently-produced vaccine from Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Company.
“As soon as more doses are available, we’re planning to ramp up to as many hours as the community college campuses will allow us to stay there,” Embry said. “I believe that once we have more doses, we could administer about 500 vaccinations per day, at each site in Mohave County.”
Although Embry hasn’t yet seen much demand in Mohave County’s more rural areas, he says his company is considering eventual expansion into Colorado City, if the need arises.
