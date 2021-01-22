Another provider will be distributing covid-19 vaccinations in Lake Havasu City starting today.
The Mohave County Health Department announced Thursday that Embry Health has been approved and will begin distributing vaccine on Mohave Community College campuses in Havasu and Bullhead City today. The health department said a similar site will be set up in Kingman sometime next week. Embry played a big role in expanding local access to covid-19 tests earlier this year, and continues to operate testing sites on MCC campuses throughout the county.
Embry is expected to start vaccinations in the county today by appointment only, starting at noon. Go to https://tinyurl.com/y2vp29yu to schedule an appointment.
It was not immediately clear how many doses of vaccine Embry will be capable of distributing at its various locations in the county, or how much vaccine it currently has on hand. Representatives from Embry did not immediately return calls on Friday.
The addition of Embry brings the total number of vaccine providers in the county to 22 as of Friday afternoon – including six different vaccine providers in Lake Havasu City.
“Public Health is working with all vaccine providers in the county to increase the number of doses that can be administered per day,” said county Health Director Denise Burley. “Additionally, we are working on a process to assist individuals without Internet or computer access with scheduling vaccination appointments.”
Mohave County is currently in Phase 1B of vaccine distribution and his vaccinating the protective services occupations subgroup and anyone 75 years or older.
Education and childcare providers are the next group that will be eligible to receive the vaccine once those groups have been covered.
According to numbers from the Arizona Department of Health Services, Mohave County has received a total of 17,700 doses of vaccine and had distributed at least 6,299 doses as of Friday. ADHS also reported that 219 people in the county have been fully vaccinated after receiving both required doses for full coverage.
