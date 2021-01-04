Emergency paid sick leave benefits expired this past weekend for Mohave County employees, even as new cases surge throughout Arizona. Now Mohave County Manager Sam Elters is seeking to extend those benefits in defense of the county’s workforce.
Legislation under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act has allowed county employees to make advance-use of medical leave when they’ve needed it this year. The practice has permitted employees to stay at home if they’re sick, and prevent the possible spread of coronavirus in their workplace. There were no such provisions present in federal legislation passed by Congress last month, and those benefits are expired at the end of 2020.
“Employees have been able to use their accrued time off when they’ve needed to quarantine, or take advances on future PTO that they would later pay back to the county,” Elters said Thursday. “Since March, the CARES Act required us to accommodate those employees, but the legislation passed last week did not include provisions for pandemic-leave.”
According to Elters, more than 250 employees have used those benefits under the Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act and the Family and Medical Leave Act since March. Fifty employees county employees have tested positive for the coronavirus this year — and Elters says 30 of those cases were reported from Nov. 18 to Dec. 18.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will have opportunity to extend the county’s emergency sick leave benefits today. And with more than 3,000 new cases now reported countywide in December alone, Elters says the ability to take time off could be crucial in early 2021.
“It’s an underlying concern,” Elters said. “If employees don’t have paid time off to use so they can stay home when they’re sick, they may decide to come to work. It would greatly increase the risk of spreading infection to other employees.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors could vote to extend those benefits for Mohave County employees at today’s meeting.
Hundreds of Millions for everything and everyone needed across the Border - but the multiple Billion dollar Corona Virus relief package doesn’t contain 1/2 of the minimum benefits actually necessary for those considered essential.
I guess that’s the confusion we get when expecting any common sense to play a part in psychotic lunacy taking place in Washington DC these days...
