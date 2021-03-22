Employee evaluations and the Lake Havasu City Fire Department will take center stage at today’s City Council meeting.
The three highest ranking city employees will have their annual evaluations with the council during an executive session scheduled to begin three hours before the start of the regular meeting. During the executive session the council will review the performances of City Manager Jess Knudson, City Magistrate Mitchell Kalauli, and City Attorney Kelly Garry.
Although the evaluations will occur in closed session, any action that comes from the evaluations would need to be made during a public hearing in the council’s regular meeting. According to meeting documents, possible actions the council can take include finding of satisfactory or unsatisfactory performance, intent to renew or not renew the employment agreement, or directing staff to further negotiate or draft the employment agreement with the council.
Once employee reviews are completed the council will turn its attention to the fire department, which has several items on the agenda.
Councilmembers will consider purchasing a few new vehicles for the department – specifically a new two ambulances for the department’s emergency medical services and a Chevrolet Tahoe SSV 4x4. The city would utilize an Arizona State Contract to purchase the Tahoe with a quoted price of $58,216.41. The ambulances would each cost $78,750 before taxes, for a grand total of $169,470 for both vehicles after taxes are applied.
The council will also consider approving a grant the fire department is seeking that would provide money to hire an additional firefighter. The Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grant Program – or SAFER – is administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security. According to FEMA, the program has a total of $355 million to distribute in SAFER grants nationwide this fiscal year.
The council’s regular meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. tonight in the Council Chambers located at the police facility at 2360 N McCulloch Boulevard. The meeting is open for members of the public to attend in person, or it can be viewed live on Channel 4 or online at lhcaz.gov/tv. Citizens can submit their comments for either the call to the public or for any item scheduled for a public hearing during the meeting by emailing them to cityclerk@lhcaz.gov at least one hour prior to the start of the meeting.
The council’s executive session is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
