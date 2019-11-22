When four Lake Havasu City friends gathered in Linda Gromov’s pottery studio to socialize in 2017, more than a good time was had by all. The women hatched a plan to host a fundraiser to bring awareness about hunger in Havasu.
That’s when the Empty Bowls Project was born. The intent is to put food on the table for those in need.
The women – Linda Gromov, Christine Link, Nancy Johansen and Leah Ireland – are putting the finishing touches on this year’s Empty Bowls Project. Now in its second year, the Dec. 7 event will again donate all proceeds to St. Vincent de Paul’s Food Bank.
How to participate
The artists and their friends patterned their Empty Bowls Project after many others of the same name that happen in communities across the United States. Guests purchase a $20 ticket in advance. It entitles the bearer to one handmade bowl. At Havasu’s Dec. 7 event, visitors enter, show their ticket and select a bowl. At another counter, they fill their bowl with soup and enjoy the meal. The ceramic bowl is theirs to keep and take home.
“We’ll have 130 bowls this year. But those who want to come don’t necessarily need to have a bowl. We’re also having a silent auction of art work and jewelry,” Link said.
The event is noon-3 p.m. at Christine’s Fine Art Gallery, 2069 W. Acoma Blvd. Tickets are for sale at the gallery or call 928- 505-4199.
Hoping to beat last year
Link and the other organizers are optimistic that they can beat last year’s results.
“We donated 100% of the profits last year, for a total of $3,500,” Link said. “We sold 130 bowl tickets and the silent auction brought in another $900.”
She wasn’t sure how many people showed up for the inaugural year of the Empty Bowls Project in 2018.
“It’s really hard to say how many attended last year. We were very busy and crowded. Some people bought more than one bowl ticket and others came who didn’t want a bowl,” Link said. “And many people just came to see what it was about and donated to the project.”
She noted that St. Vincent de Paul’s Food Bank serves 300 client families each month.
What’s for lunch?
Vegetable soup prepared by Willie Droegemeier will be served. Link said meatballs will be served on the side for those who want a more hearty soup.
Also, disposable bowls will be provided for those who don’t want to use their new bowl for the soup.
Artisans who donated their hand-crafted bowls were Link, Leah Ireland, Nancy Johansen, Linda Gromov, Deb Tovar, Lee Mulligan, Bob Lewis, Nancy Mathias, Donna Oblik, Carol Coleman, Debbie Dempsy, Terry Shelton, Nancy Holtzen, Carthy Speer, Jude Broughton, Jennifer Clar, Marianna Casper, June Franzen, Maryalice Mattarozzo, Tony Sanders, Margaret Dreger, KC Colson and Jenny Anderson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.