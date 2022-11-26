Establishing an art studio facing the Bridgewater Channel and the London Bridge, Pam Reinke opened her doors seven years ago to teach the community at large. Being a resident of Lake Havasu City for 23 years, Reinke considers herself to be the person others come to for all art-related inquiries.
The eponymous studio has continued to have a waitlist for each of the seven classes currently offered. At present, there are two separate adult classes with one affectionately named the Paint Posse. This uniquely-formed class is made up of women in their 70s who have been a part of Reinke’s artistic journey before she created her studio in the English Village. Reinke describes the women in her second adult class as artists who have transitioned in skill level from beginner to intermediate.
Each of the five youth classes, which cater to children from 2nd grade up until their high school graduation, have had a popular presence within Havasu. Reinke says her class for 2nd and 4th graders is her “most popular,” with parents becoming disappointed if they miss the sign-up post made on Reinke’s webpage.
The duration for a typical youth class is two hours, which allows Reinke to discuss complex art concepts with the students. Some of the concepts taught in her classes include blending paint, overlapping colors and shading. During the second half of class, Reinke’s students stand on the studio’s mini stage and present their artwork to solicit feedback from fellow students.
“I think that’s why my classes are so popular is because the parents see the results pretty quickly and the kids do and they get confident,” Reinke said. “I can ask them really complex questions and they’ll have the answer to it because they’ve been paying attention.”
Fifty eight children are currently a part of Reinke’s studio classes and are given opportunities throughout the year to participate in special projects. The latest project Reinke was asked to do involved creating cactus-inspired artwork that will be installed at Windsor Beach State Park.
After a recommendation was made to the state park, Reinke was contacted to develop paintings that incorporated the work of students from her classes. Several of the children helped in the creation of the artwork that includes one piece showcasing weird birds that the children painted themselves.
Another creative aspect that was born after Reinke opened her studio is the Faith Fund. The money collected for this fund is used as a college scholarship for a deserving student. Inspired by former student Faith Davis, the fund was first awarded to Davis who attended the studio when she was 11 years old.
Over the years, Reinke said that Davis was well-loved by the other students, and even spent time volunteering and teaching classes of her own.
“I really want it to be a kid that has kind of developed community service skills,” Reinke said of future scholarship fund recipients. “Moving forward, it will still be called the Faith Fund, but it will go to someone else. I’m really proud of that.”
Advice that Reinke gives to parents who want their children to attend one of her classes is to not procrastinate when deciding to apply. Reinke says that she gives parents a one-week deadline to register, but that registration is normally filled up within 24 hours.
The five-week series costs $97 for youth classes and $110 for adult classes. Reinke provides the supplies for her younger classes but recommends that adults purchase their own materials.
“I think it’s important to be involved in the community and make it a brighter place,” Reinke said. “I believe in bringing as much color as I can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.