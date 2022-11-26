Establishing an art studio facing the Bridgewater Channel and the London Bridge, Pam Reinke opened her doors seven years ago to teach the community at large. Being a resident of Lake Havasu City for 23 years, Reinke considers herself to be the person others come to for all art-related inquiries.

The eponymous studio has continued to have a waitlist for each of the seven classes currently offered. At present, there are two separate adult classes with one affectionately named the Paint Posse. This uniquely-formed class is made up of women in their 70s who have been a part of Reinke’s artistic journey before she created her studio in the English Village. Reinke describes the women in her second adult class as artists who have transitioned in skill level from beginner to intermediate.

