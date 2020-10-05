For more than a month, Mohave County officials have explored the possibility of rescinding the county’s ongoing state of emergency. But for the county’s board of supervisors, more information will be necessary before arriving at a firm decision later this week.
According to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, no one knows what that could mean for past or future grant funding from the state as Mohave County faces the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The county asked that question of Arizona’s Department of Emergency and Military Affairs this month, according to Mohave County Manager Sam Elters. The answer is that no one knows – no other county has asked.
The state of emergency was declared in Mohave County in March, following a statewide declaration by Gov. Ducey. Mohave County’s state of emergency effectively empowers the chairman of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors – Jean Bishop – with the authority to govern by decree in asserting whether businesses, schools or county buildings may remain open.
“Back in March the whole world was holding its collective breath,” said Supervisor Hildy Angius at Monday’s board meeting. “No one knew what to expect and this proclamation was the correct and prudent thing to do. But now it’s over six months later. I believe we are now on the other side of this pandemic and the numbers back me up.”
When coronavirus cases peaked in Mohave County from June 27 through July 18, there were 1,590 reported cases countywide and 68 deaths. Statistics from Sept. 23 through Oct. 3 showed only 203 confirmed cases and one death due to the coronavirus.
“I believe this emergency proclamation is now unnecessary,” Angius said. “I cannot imagine a scenario where the chairman would have to make a decision so important and so timely that it couldn’t wait a few days for the board to meet. We have been in emergency-mode for six months … it’s unprecedented in our county. What is our endgame?”
Angius said the best way to restore county residents’ faith in their elected institutions is to rescind the county’s emergency declaration.
“We need to learn how to live with the virus because it’s never going to go away,” Angius said. “We need to discuss an exit strategy, rescind the proclamation and get our businesses open and thriving again.”
Although many members of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors expressed agreement with the possibility of being the first county in Arizona to rescind its emergency proclamation, County Attorney Ryan Esplin advised caution.
Officials announced in June that Mohave County would receive $9.1 million in funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. According to Esplin, each of Arizona’s counties made legal agreements with the state in receiving their share of funding. Although those agreements didn’t strictly stipulate a need for the county to be in an official state of emergency to receive funding, Esplin says the state’s contract requires that all funding be used toward the purpose of confronting that emergency.
“If we lose our declaration of emergency, it sends a message to the state that says, ‘We don’t think we’re in an emergency now’. The state may decide that we don’t need the CARES Act funding, and that we’ll have to pay it back.”
According to Esplin, deviation by Mohave County from the terms of its agreement with the state for CARES Act funding could result in the funding being revoked, or in the state demanding repayment of funding that has already been spent. Esplin said it was the opinion of the county attorney’s office that Mohave County’s ongoing emergency declaration remain in place.
“I don’t know what will happen,” Esplin told the board at its Monday meeting. “Many times you have to look at the risk. In my review of it, removing the declaration of a public emergency creates an increased risk to the county. It’s something you need to consider and think about when you’re debating this thing.”
Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Jean Bishop opposed rescinding the county’s ongoing emergency declaration at Monday’s meeting.
“I don’t see any advantage to rescinding it other than as a victory for people who have been really opposed to the change in their lifestyle,” Bishop said. “If the emergency would just go away once we rescinded the declaration, and all of the harm done to businesses and families would just go away, that would be one thing. I don’t see how rescinding the declaration would make it any better.”
Bishop said that until Gov. Ducey rescinds the state emergency declaration now ongoing throughout Arizona – which expires in December – the county’s state of emergency should continue. Supervisors Gary Watson and Ron Gould disagreed, however.
“Where do we arrive at a decision where we end or renew that declaration?” Watson said. “Every emergency I’ve been involved in over the years has ended on its own, or we’ve made a decision to stop it. This particular virus evidently has no end … What are acceptable guidelines? When can we say this is over? When there are no more cases? That’s probably never going to happen … We need to start asking people further up the chain what are our goals, and what are we trying to achieve.”
According to Gould, however, there may be little likelihood that Mohave County’s CARES grant funding may be revoked if the emergency declaration is rescinded.
“The legislature is looking for a reason to go to battle with the governor,” Gould said. “If (Ducey) tries to claw back the money, the legislature will call back into special session and vote to take back the governor’s emergency powers. They’re looking for a reason to do that. (The Legislature) is going to go to war for us. The governor is on thin ice as it is, and the legislature is coming back into session after the beginning of the year.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to discuss the matter further in a meeting Thursday, after county officials further investigate the possible consequences of rescinding the county’s emergency declaration.
(1) comment
Grant funding? Ahh, who needs it! Not wearing a mask is the most vital thing facing our elected officials right now. Besides just look at our "president" -
One thing you can count on superspreader trump doesn’t have a clue, about anything, ever. As an example consider his tweet yesterday after leaving the hospital and heading back to the White House where he infected God knows how many more people, “Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did twenty years ago!” Some of the side-effects of the massive doses of steroids he’s been shot up with include aggression, agitation, anxiety, irritability, mood changes and noisy, rattling breathing and weight gain.
Just to clarify for those too stupid to “get it” – COVID-19 is not your friend and you should be afraid, very afraid of catching it. If you are unsure you could ask the friends and families of the more than 211,000 Americans who have died – so far – from the trump virus. And the trump administration has not “developed” squat. Most of the drugs they’ve loaded him up have existed for years and include Remdesivir, REGN-COV2, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin, and aspirin.
But please do not misunderstand me. If you are a trumper by all means attend a local gene pool cleansing event and I strongly suggest you all have another boat parade and get together. There is plenty of time to put one together for this coming weekend. Remember what trump said, “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.”
