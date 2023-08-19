Years ago, tour buses would stop along Bridgewater Channel — sometimes more than a dozen per day. The London Bridge was always the force behind Havasu’s tourism trade, but it was the English Village that kept them just a little while longer.
The English Village was built in 1971, and was in place when the London Bridge was erected in October of that year. It was a popular attraction at the time.
“When it was first built, it was fantastic,” said Havasu resident Ruth C. Hart during a 2015 interview. “We had a record tourism draw, after the Grand Canyon. We had concerts, and people would bring their chairs — the stage was a lot bigger than it is now. Everything was neat and clean.”
The English Village once maintained the closest thing to a boardwalk atmosphere in Arizona. The venue boasted a shooting gallery, a carousel and shops catering to almost any consumer, all on the shores of Bridgewater Channel. The venue had a maze, grassy fields and restaurants for hungry visitors.
Michael Hankins had been coming to Havasu for more than 35 years before moving to the city. His two kids came with him, and the English Village was once the highlight of their Havasu vacation.
“(The English Village) is the heart of the city,” Hankins said. “Mr. McCulloch wouldn’t have put so much money into it if it weren’t a worthwhile investment.”
The English Village once belonged to McCulloch Properties, and has changed hands several times since 1971. Although it was once planned for development by various owners, the property has fallen into decline, some Havasu residents say.
“I think everyone was happy with the English Village until they sold the property,” said Phyllis Wagner, of the Lake Havasu History Museum. “It wasn’t taken care of. Trash was every place, the fountain wasn’t working and the trees were dying because no one was caring for them. The English Village is still popular, but people were disappointed with how it looked.”
The city moved to purchase the English Village in 2006, but a ballot initiative was rejected by Havasu voters. In 2012, the English Village was foreclosed upon by its mortgage holder, St. Louis-based Virtual Realty Enterprises. VRE held on to the property until this year.
