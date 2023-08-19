The English Village in 1971

The English Village in 1971

 News-Herald archives

Years ago, tour buses would stop along Bridgewater Channel — sometimes more than a dozen per day. The London Bridge was always the force behind Havasu’s tourism trade, but it was the English Village that kept them just a little while longer.

The English Village was built in 1971, and was in place when the London Bridge was erected in October of that year. It was a popular attraction at the time.

