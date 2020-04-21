Nearly all of the water has been drained from the fountain of the English Village, which has long been a popular landmark for Lake Havasu City visitors and locals. What remains is a shallow, stagnant pool, awaiting rejuvenation.
As the coronavirus crisis continues, travelers have been seen in fewer number throughout the English Village this month. Now St. Louis-based property owner Virtual Realty Enterprises is planning repairs to the fountain that may be long overdue.
“The fountain needs major repairs,” said VRE Asset Manager Bill Spresser. “It’s leaking water, and we’re trying to locate the leak. The fountain is going to need to be re-plastered … it’s going to need a lot of work.”
According to Spresser, the fountain was in disrepair when it was purchased by VRE in 2011. Although initial renovations brought the fountain back to life, efforts are now underway to fully repair the structure.
Virtual Realty Enterprises officials are now seeking estimates for the work of fixing the fountain, and according to Spresser, it won’t be cheap.
“It could cost about $20,000 or more to get it back to working the way it should,” Spresser said. “It’s an important part of the English Village, and we’d certainly like to get it back up and running. It’s hard to say when it’ll be finished, though … we won’t know for another couple of weeks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.