The fountain of the English Village courtyard has long been a popular landmark, but owners say it has also been long overdue for repairs.
The final stages of renovation for the English Village fountain began Tuesday, following plumbing and electrical work that started in June. Now contractors will restore plaster, stone and the base of the structure before it is filled again for the first time since early summer.
According to asset manager Bill Spresser, who represents property owner Virtual Realty Enterprises, repairs have long been planned for the aging fountain.
“The fountain had leaks, there were cracks in the plaster … it got to the point where we would completely need to rebuild it,” Spresser said. “It took us a while to get the right contractor and get started. We’re excited to get it finished, filled with water and pumping again. We know it’s a big part of the Village.”
Spresser says the repairs have cost about $20,000, and could be completed within the next two weeks if all goes according to plan.
“In construction, there are always unfortunate surprises,” Spresser said. “But for the moment we’re expecting it to be operational in the next week-and-a-half.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.