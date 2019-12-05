Holiday festivities in the English Village are in full swing after the start of Lake Havasu City’s annual Festival of Lights, and a recent attraction is making its return this weekend.
The English Village “holiday train” is back, with rides starting this evening for children, adults and even family pets. The small red locomotive will disembark from the Village fountain and follow a course throughout the English Village and beneath the London Bridge, giving passengers a full tour of the area’s array of lights and decorations – with Santa Claus sightings a distinct possibility.
The ride enjoyed a successful premiere in the English Village last year, according to owner and lifelong Havasu Jesse Clark.
“It’s like the Polar Express,” Clark said. “This brings out the kid in everyone … it’s like bringing the toy train under the Christmas tree to life.”
Train rides will be available 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Friday and Saturday throughout December, with the exception of Christmas. According to Clark, each ride takes about 10 to 15 minutes, and admission will cost $3 per person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.