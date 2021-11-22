The Lake Havasu City Police Department will conduct traffic enforcement details from Wednesday through Saturday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Officers will provide enhanced traffic and DUI enforcement during this time from a grant awarded by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
More from site
Lake Havasu City police say five people were arrested last week after an auto burg…
Several long months of coronavirus-related work absences have proven problematic a…
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is expected to vote on a resolution to censure Republi…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.