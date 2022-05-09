High winds and seasonally low temperatures are expected in Lake Havasu City over the next couple days, flipping to low winds and high temperatures by this weekend.
According to Ashley Nickerson, meteorologist with the National Weather Services’ Las Vegas Office, temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s today with afternoon wind gusts up to 25 mph. On Wednesday the forecasted temperatures drop to a high of 79 degrees with wind gusts between 30 and 35 mph. Nickerson said the temperatures today and tomorrow are about 10 to 15 degrees below normal for this time of year.
Although the National Weather Service doesn’t have climate data for Havasu specifically, Nickerson said the average high temperature in Needles, California this time of year is 93 degrees.
Nickerson said the low temperatures and wind are being caused by a low pressure system in the area, but that system is expected to be quickly followed by a high pressure system that is expected to turn the local weather on its head.
“Right now it is hanging out in the Pacific Northwest, but it is a big area of low pressure,” Nickerson said. “It is just kind of hanging out on the West Coast before it finally moves through on Wednesday. That is why that will be the coolest day. Behind that we are expecting to get high pressure and usually when we get that we get warmer here.”
Thursday is expected to be a bit of a transition day with wind gusts up to 20 mph and a high of 87 degrees predicted. But the winds are expected to calm and temperatures to climb heading into the weekend with a high of 104 degrees on Saturday and 107 on Sunday.
“Sunday and Monday will probably be the warmest days – I can’t exactly say which one yet because it is a little far our still – but it will definitely be into the hundreds and maybe over 105,” Nickerson said.
Nickerson said temperatures have been running a little bit above normal recently. She said the average temperature in Needles in April was 75.8 degrees (an average high temperature of 87 degrees) which is 2.1 degrees above normal. She said May is off to a hot start so far with average temperatures about 10 degrees above normal through the first week and a half, but she said the cool temperatures today and tomorrow will cause those averages to fall.
“We are maybe a bit above what we would normally think for this time of the year overall, but it has kind of fluctuated,” Nickerson said. “We have had these weird weather systems that have brought what seems like continuous period of winds. With that, you get warm up and sudden decreases in temperatures.”
Nickerson said the long range forecasts, which are provided by the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center, currently favor above normal temperatures heading into the summer.
“In general through the months it should be warmer than normal,” Nickerson said. “For precipitation, at the moment we are at what they call ‘equal chances.’ There is not a really strong signal in the climate model that says one way or the other that it will be a really wet monsoon season or a dry one.”
According to the National Weather Service, monsoon season in Arizona runs from June 15 to September 30.
Nickerson encouraged anyone planning to spend time outside to check the forecast and plan accordingly as the seasons start to change.
“It is getting to that time of year where it is heating up,” she said. “So people should take temperatures into consideration when they are going out – bring extra water, and the sun is definitely getting stronger so bring sunscreen. We are also still sort of in our windy season, so check the forecast for the winds to make sure that it is safe to go onto the boat. If you see strong winds in the forecast that is going to make the waves on the lake a little bit more choppy – especially for smaller boats or any of those cute rafts that people like to use on the beach.”
