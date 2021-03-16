Enrollment at Lake Havasu Unified School District remains on a slight decline.
Current student counts compared to enrollment at the beginning of the school year in August show a continual downward trend. The school year opened with 5,265 students enrolled across all campuses — the lowest it’s been in five years.
The week of the 100th day of school in January showed a district-wide enrollment of 5,173, a decline of 92 students since the beginning of the year. The 100th day of school is a historically important date which has been used to determine state funding for local school districts in the past.
Most of the student losses during the year appear to be coming from Lake Havasu High School.
In the first week of the year LHHS had a total of 1,829 students but as of the week of March 12 the high school reported only 1,699 students, a total loss of 130 students.
LHHS and Thunderbolt middle school have been on a hybrid schedule all this year due to the covid-19 pandemic. Both schools will be returning to a full schedule this Monday after spring break.
Interestingly, there has been an increase throughout the year in the number of high school students enrolled in PLP, or personalized learning platforms, the online-only option for students at LHHS and Thunderbolt.
In the first week of school there were a total of 98 high school students enrolled in PLP. As of the week of March 12 there are 377 high school students enrolled in PLP. Thunderbolt has also seen an increase in PLP enrollments with 62 students enrolled in PLP at the beginning of the year and 93 currently enrolled.
While it is not clear that the hybrid schedule is the reason for the decline in the student population at the high school and middle school campuses, some elementary campuses have seen growing enrollment. Elementary schools in Havasu have been on full-time, in-classroom schedules since September.
During the first week of classes there were 2,589 elementary students enrolled, but the latest numbers show that the population has increased by 33 with a total of 2,622.
The elementary schools that saw an increase in their student body were Smoketree, Havasupai, Starline and Oro Grande.
Meanwhile Thunderbolt Middle School’s population has remained relatively steady. At the beginning of the year 847 students were enrolled and as of the latest numbers 840 students are still enrolled.
The latest enrollment numbers released by the district were for the week of March 12 and showed that total enrollment in LHUSD had dipped down to 5,161, a loss of 12 more students since the 100-day count, and a total loss of 104 students since the start of the year.
