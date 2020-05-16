One Vision 2020 project has been cut out of Lake Havasu City’s five-year spending plan while another has been pushed back due to uncertainty surrounding Havasu’s economic future over the next year.
As presently proposed, the city’s new Capital Improvement Plan would set aside a total of $2 million in fiscal year 2021-22 for the downtown catalyst project. The current CIP has $3.2 budgeted for both the downtown catalyst project and the environmental learning center in FY 2020-21.
Knudson said pushing back the timeline for the potential downtown catalyst project was a result of financial concerns, with the city currently projecting a 20 percent drop in its revenues in the next fiscal year. The economic concerns have effected several projects in the current CIP.
“As it sits right now, we aren’t expending any major dollars in the CIP for the next fiscal year, so this project is pushed out to 21-22,” Knudson said.
During the Budget/CIP Work Session last week, Knudson told the City Council that the ELC had been removed as a result of conversations with the City Council during the budget planning session in February. Charlie Cassens with the Pillar Four group in charge of working on the environmental learning center has told the City Council several times that the goal is to find partner’s interested in using and paying for the water lab, research and educational facility without money from Lake Havasu City.
Of the $2 million set aside for the downtown catalyst project, half will come from the project’s portion of the prize money awarded to Lake Havasu City after its runner up finish in America’s Best Communities contest. After the competition, Havasu purchased property near McCulloch and Quiero as the future site of the downtown catalyst project for $1 million. The city expects selling about a third of the property to private investors for the commercial component of the project would generate $550,000. Only $450,000 of the total price tag in the CIP is expected to come from the general fund.
Knudson said nothing has officially been submitted to the city yet for the downtown catalyst project, but the PED has been working to bring private investment to develop a portion of the property to create synergy with the public space.
“Some very high level conversations have taken place in terms of a partnership from the private sector,” Knudson said. “In recent months those conversations have obviously died down. But in the end the community and the council will have to make a determination on how we move forward with the project.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.