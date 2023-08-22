The National Park Service will renew efforts to rid an area of the Colorado River in northern Arizona of invasive fish with a chemical treatment. The agency said Friday a substance lethal to fish but approved by federal environmental regulators will be disseminated starting Aug. 26. It's the latest tactic an ongoing struggle to keep non-native fish at bay below the Glen Canyon Dam and to protect a threatened native fish. Due to climate change and drought, smallmouth bass have been able to bypass the dam and approach the Grand Canyon, where the largest groups of threatened humpback chub remain. Environmentalists have criticized the federal government for not acting swiftly to keep the rare fish from becoming extinct.