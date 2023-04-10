PHOENIX — Election day issues at numerous vote centers run by Maricopa County during last November’s election were the result of equipment failures and not caused by human error or an intentional act, despite contentions by an expert hired by losing Republican governor’s candidate Kari Lake, a new report concludes.

The report released by the county on Monday was written by Ruth McGregor, a former chief justice of the Arizona Supreme Court who was hired by the county. She investigated problems that helped lead to long lines at some polling places after on-site ballot tabulators were unable to read some voters’ completed ballots.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.