Lake Havasu City staff says it missed a step in proper funding authorization procedure this year that lead to unauthorized spending on a vital maintenance project.
Public Works Director Greg Froslie appeared before the City Council at its meeting on Tuesday to explain the situation and have the spending ratified by the council. Froslie said the spending revolved around scheduled maintenance for programmable logic controllers at the water treatment plant. The PLCs allow the city’s supervisory control and data acquisition system to communicate with components such as pumps, valves and monitors.
“We get alerts that are sent to our personnel throughout the city so that we can react immediately to prevent any significant outcome,” Knudson said. “So maintaining our SCADA system is very important. So those dollars were spent wisely in making sure that we are in compliance and the system works. But the process for the authorization was something that was a misstep by city staff. So we need to go through a ratification process with council, explain what happened, and ensure that these types of things won’t occur again or on a regular basis.”
City Council voted unanimously to ratify the spending.
Froslie explained to the council that there is $40,000 approved in the budget for purchasing and replacing PLC. He said city staff called in a contractor to help with the programming of the system. During previous years, the city had an annual on-call service agreement for programming and SCADA support, Froslie said. This year, however, that agreement wasn’t in place.
That is where the problem occurred.
The fees for programming raised the total cost of the project to about $75,000 but city code dictates all expenditures more than $50,000 must be approved by City Council. Knudson explains that the policy allows for transparency for the public to understand how public money is being used.
Knudson said the city has taken steps to ensure that the issue doesn’t continue, which primarily includes educating the employees involved on when approval from City Council is needed.
“These instances are learning opportunities,” Knudson said. “These dollars were spent wisely and spent on something that was needed. But this is an example where authorization from the council is required for the city to expend these funds. So this is a learning opportunity for specific employees that were involved in this situation and it is a learning opportunity for all of our employees.”
Froslie said the additional spending for programming has been taken out of a separate line item in the budget. He said $101,000 has been budgeted for “Instrumentation and Controls” but only about $800 of that had been spent this fiscal year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.