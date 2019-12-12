A Lake Havasu City woman who was accidentally released from prison Wednesday is once again in custody.
Cara K. Hesch, 23, was housed in Arizona Department of Corrections’ Perryville prison complex until this week, when she was allegedly released in error. A warrant was issued for Hesch’s arrest later that afternoon, and Lake Havasu City Police officers located her at a Pepperwood Drive address Wednesday night.
Hesch was convicted in September on felony charges of DUI when she was allegedly found to be driving while impaired, while her driver’s license was suspended. According to the police report in her arrest, filed April 20, 2018, officers believed Hesch had been driving while under the influence of prescription medication. Hesch was incarcerated at Arizona Department of Corrections’ Perryville prison facility on Sept. 16, according to Arizona Department of Corrections records.
Attempts to contact Arizona Department of Corrections public affairs officials by telephone were unsuccessful as of Thursday evening. It was not made clear in the police report what circumstances allowed for Hesch’s accidental release from prison.
Despite the warrant for Hesch’s arrest indicating that her release from prison was in error, she has been charged with one felony count of second-degree escape from a corrections facility.
Attempts to contact public information specialists with the Lake Havasu City Police Department were unsuccessful as of Thursday evening.
