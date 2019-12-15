A Lake Havasu City woman who was mistakenly released from prison on Wednesday is expected to return to the Arizona Department of Corrections this weekend.
According to Department of Corrections officials, 23-year-old Cara K. Hesch was sentenced to four months in prison after a conviction this September on charges of aggravated DUI. Due to an error in Hesch’s sentencing documentation, she was accidentally released from custody after serving only three months of her sentence.
Hesch returned to Lake Havasu City on Wednesday, according to Corrections spokesman Bill Lamoreaux. Upon her release, she was required to report to the Mohave County Adult Probation Office. When she did so, probation officials quickly determined that a mistake had been made in Hesch’s release, and she was arrested at a Pepperwood Drive address Wednesday evening.
Her arrest was made under a warrant on charges of second degree escape from a corrections facility. According to Lamoreaux, the charge listed on the warrant for Hesch’s arrest was a formality – she will not face new felony charges due to her release.
”She’s still waiting for transportation to the Department of Corrections,” Lamoreaux said Friday morning. “She should be back in custody this weekend. We work with probation and other offices throughout the state to correct mistakes like this when they happen. (Hesch) will finish her sentence and be released at the appropriate date.”
Hesch is scheduled to be released from Arizona’s Perryville prison facility in mid-January.
