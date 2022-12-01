By James Maniaci
A pastor and his wife, Allan and Talvi Helde of Baptistikirik in Viljandi, Estonia, traveled 5,000 miles to visit their sister church, Havasu Baptist, in late October.
By James Maniaci
They ended their visit singing and preaching at the 10:30 a.m. service, which was streamed live to their home church. Viljandi is in the sixth-largest city in the European country bounded by Finland on the north, Russia on the east, Latvia on the south and the Baltic Sea on the west.
The bilingual service included a presentation of their family’s history, centered around their church in the Southern Estonian city of 17,000, which is bordered on the ast by a lake which is much smaller than Lake Havasu. They also marveled at the mountains around Havasu as the highest point in their country of 1.4 million people is less than 1,000 feet.
Allan Helde, who speaks fluent English, translated for his wife as she sang and spoke in both her native language and in English. His sermon, “Alone in a crowded world,” focused on Jesus being one person who made a great difference, one person at a time, in his community by his actions, such as healing a crippled man who had been at the pool of Bethesda — which means “House of Mercy” —for nearly 11,600 days and had not been able to get into the healing waters. “Are you brave enough to do that,” he asked the audience.
The couple received a cholla wood cross, a gift of $1,800 Euros raised by children who attended Vacation Bible School. Lake Havasu City’s congregation supports an annual Estonian pastors training conference and sends two members to Estonia to participate. The church also raised $3,000 as part of a 10-church Converge Southwest District drive to have Bibles printed in Estonian. The church is at the corner of Lake Havasu Avenue and North Palo Verde Boulevard. For information, call 928-855-3124 or visit lakehavasubaptistchurch.com.
