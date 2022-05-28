LOST LAKE RESORT, Calif. — Growing to nearly 5,000 acres on Friday, the Lost Lake fire became the largest wildfire in California in 2022.
The fire, reported early in the morning on Thursday, forced evacuations of the nearby Lost Lake Resort and required the closure of portions of U.S. Route 95 north of Blythe.
The road reportedly reopened by Friday afternoon.
Lost Lake Resort is on the west side of the Colorado River, about 14 miles southwest of Parker. Aerial surveys of the area showed the fire at around 4,758 acres by midday Friday — a large increase over the morning’s estimate by ground crews of about 1,500 acres.
Wind and dry vegetation in the area were fueling the fire’s growth as multiple agencies worked to contain it and keep it from jumping over the Colorado River into Arizona. About 150 fire personnel from multiple regional agencies were actively working to secure a perimeter around the area of Lost Lake and Hidden Valley resorts and keep it from jumping over the Colorado River and spreading into Arizona.
“The challenge is to get that perimeter in as the wind pushes it forward,” said Michelle Puckett, a fire information officer with the Bureau of Land Management.
Puckett said she expected more resources to arrive in the area on Friday and through the weekend. An incident management team, which provides operational infrastructure during complex emergency incidents, had been ordered. According to FEMA, a Type 3 incident management team is managed at the local level and formed of trained personnel from different agencies.
According to CRIT, Lost Lake Resort is closed to residents and without electrical power. It could take up to five days for power to be restored. Without power, water and wastewater stations are inoperable, tribal officials said in a Facebook post.
One of the places the evacuees are being referred to is the Parker Community/Senior Center located at 12th Street and Laguna Avenue. The center is being operated as a “Care and Reception Center.” They have a cooling center, as well as water, food and snacks.
“We’re open as a place for people to cool down and figure things out,” Senior Center spokesperson Mandy LoPresti said. While they had no evacuees in the center as of late Friday morning, she said people have been in and out of the center.
The American Red Cross has set up a reception table at the front of the center where they register the evacuees when they arrive. Red Cross spokesperson Alice Dean said they have water and food available. As of Friday, May 27, she said they plan to be open until at least late Saturday.
Greg Bachman, La Paz County’s Interim Emergency Manager, said the BlueWater Resort & Casino was housing the evacuees who came to Parker. With this being the Memorial Day weekend, these arrangements are on a day-to-day basis. If people can’t stay at the BlueWater, he said other arrangements will be made.
Bachman said that no one was staying at the Senior Center as of Friday, but added the Red Cross had cots and other items that people could use should they need to stay there.
Interim Parker Town Manager Amy Putnam said she had received no word of any structures being damaged. She added a major concern is water and power. She said he was told about 10 miles of power lines were lost.
She noted nearly all the wells in the area run on electricity.
