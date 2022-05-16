There is more than one way to play in Lake Havasu.
On May 20 and May 21, Arizona Adaptive Watersports (AAWS) is coming to Lake Havasu City as part of its summer Triple Crown Series. AAWS is a non-profit organization whose mission is to help anyone with a disability three and up get out on the water and “embrace the freedom and adventure that awaits.”
AAWS Founder and Director Jo Crawford says this is the second time the organization has brought its program to Lake Havasu City. Last year a grant from Move United made it possible for the organization to come to Cattail Cove State Park., Crawford says, but this year the event is at Crazy Horse Campgrounds after they donated the space.
There are already 18 people from all over Arizona who are signed up for both days of the event plus their families, according to Crawford. Those 18 participants run the gambit as far disabilities and age.
“Some people think we are just for kids,” Crawford said. ‘But more and more of the people signing up are in their silver age.”
Last year Crawford says the youngest participant in the event was just three years old and the oldest was an 84 year old with Parkinson.
AAWS is offering three watersports for its participants while they are in Lake Havasu City, kayaking, tubing and adaptive waterskiing. Crawford says that adapting a sport like waterskiing for someone with a disability is “not simple”—it can take up to 12 people to help one disabled person waterski.
Crawford says the effort is worth it as many of the people AAWS works with initial feel limited in life by the their disability. AAWS helps breakdown those mental barriers, Crawford says, and show participants that fear can be a liar.
According to Crawford, 70% percent of those who take part in an AAWS event going on to push themselves outside of their comfort zone again.
Along with being a boost to its disabled participants, Crawford says AAWS’s events are also special for the families who get to play in the water right alongside their loved one.
This only the second year that AAWS has come to Lake Havasu but Crawford says the reception from the town has been great, with Crazy Horse donating the event space and GoLakeHavasu helping connect Crawford to boating groups around town.
“Not all towns are as welcoming at this magnitude,” Crawford said.
AAWS is in Lake Havasu City on May 20 and 21 at Crazy Horse campgrounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about the event visit the nonprofits website at azadaptivewatersports.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.