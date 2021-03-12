Events are returning to Lake Havasu City.
According to Lake Havasu City officials, about 17 event applications have been filed for the months of March and April. The return of fairs, festivals and sporting events is an important development in a town where tourism is the top industry.
“The city is very optimistic about the prospect of seeing more events returning this spring,” said Assistant to the Lake Havasu City Manager Anthony Kozlowski this week. “Special events play an important role for our local economy by attracting visitors and generating a tourism interest in the city.”
According to Kozlowski, last year presented no small number of challenges for the city due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But that experience, and lessons learned, have informed Havasu’s efforts in holding events while safeguarding public health.
“The city will continue to work with our local partners to ensure that special events are successful now and into the future,” Kozlowski said. “It is important that as a city we continue to be mindful of all the potential risks associated with the coronavirus. But we know a lot more about the virus and how it spreads than we did a year ago. We can manage special events in a much safer way.”
For decades, Lake Havasu State Park has hosted many of those events. But with state coronavirus restrictions still in place, several of the city’s larger spring and summer events have found a new venue at SARA Park, which is managed by Lake Havasu City.
The 1,042-acre recreation area, on the city’s south side, is home to ballfields and hiking trails as well as the city’s rodeo grounds and the Havasu 95 Speedway.
“It’s very exciting for us,” said Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Manager Mike Keane. “Any amount of exposure for SARA Park is a wonderful thing. When people come to see the events, they’ll have a chance to see the other facilities there as well. There’s plenty of space, lots of parking, and I’m confident the park can accommodate these events.”
This weekend, SARA Park’s Havasu 95 Speedway is scheduled to host the 13th Annual Crossroads Car & Bike Show, an event organized by Calvary Baptist Church. According to organizers, hundreds of vehicles are expected to participate in the event, which will offer free entry and free refreshments for families in attendance. One week later, SARA Park will host the Havasu Stampede Rodeo, featuring seven professional rodeo events, at the SARA Park Rodeo Grounds.
With the return of Desert Storm and the London Bridge Renaissance Faire next month – now relocated from Lake Havasu State Park to SARA Park, this events season could mean big things for both the venue and for Lake Havasu City.
According to Havasu 95 Speedway promoter Bill Rozhon, SARA Park has seen a growing number of events over the past several months, and that list is continuing to grow. The Desert Storm Poker Run and Shootout is expected to return to Lake Havasu City this year, with an inaugural “Party at the Track” at SARA Park to take place this April.
“I think it’s great for the city, and great for SARA Park,” Rozhon said. “We have the boat show, the rockabilly car show, and a monster truck show that’s coming in May. And it’s not just Havasu events – San Bernardino locations are shut down, Las Vegas events are shut down, and they’re coming here.”
Last weekend brought a surge in activity to SARA Park’s baseball fields, as well as its hiking trails, motocross tracks, rodeo grounds and the park’s airfield for radio-controlled plane operators, Rozhon said.
“The baseball fields have been packed for the past four months too,” Rozhon said. “The ballparks are closed in California – and it’s more than just California boaters who come here. We’re lucky to have all of this stuff out here.”
Upcoming events
- March 13: Crossroads Car and Bike Show – Havasu 95 Speedway
- March 16: Voyager (Musical tribute to Journey) – Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center
- March 19-22: Lake Havasu Stampede – SARA Park Rodeo Grounds
- March 20: Havasu Heat Outrigger Race – Rotary Park
- March 20-21: Havasu Spring Craft and Vendor Show – Springberg McAndrew Park
- March 20: Lake Havasu Collectibles & Firearms Show – Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center
- March 20: Arts and Crafts Fair – Lake Havasu Yacht Club
- March 20: Vintage Bike Gathering and Swap Meet – 1525 Paseo Del Sol
- March 23: Paperback Writer (Musical tribute to The Beatles) – Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center
- March 27: Havasu Half Marathon & 5k – London Bridge Beach
- April 2-4: London Bridge Renaissance Faire & Joust – SARA Park Rodeo Grounds
- April 9-11: Lake Havasu Boat Show – Havasu 95 Speedway
