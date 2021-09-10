In the office of his Lake Havasu City home, Brad Saunders pulled out a hefty photo album and placed it on his desk. The plastic pages crackled as he flipped through dozens of photos he captured on a disposable camera in New York City while wandering through the ashes and aftermath of the largest mass murder in American history.
Saunders loves New York in the fall. Based out of Los Angeles, he worked in a senior management role for an investment banking company — the largest tenant in the World Trade Center with more than 3,500 employees— and spent a few months every year in the city on the 66th floor of Tower Two.
He remembers admiring the crisp autumn air and crystal blue sky that Tuesday morning as he hailed a cab just outside of One World Trade Center on the north side of the complex.
“That’s when I heard the American flight coming over the city and saw it fly over my shoulder and hit the building,” he said.
While others may have speculated, he immediately knew it was no accident for two reasons.
“One is, in 1993 when they bombed the World Trade Center, our Global Threat Assessment was that we would be attacked by an aircraft,” he said. “Secondly, I have flown probably close to 3 million miles in commercial aircraft over the years, and I’ve been in and out of the New York airspace so many times I can’t count. There is no southbound air traffic over Manhattan, so the plane didn’t belong in the airspace. And it was clearly an American flight. I could see the tail. It was an American Airlines flight.”
Saunders immediately called his wife to tell her that he was not in the building. That was before any media outlets started picking up on the chaos at the scene.
“The best analogy I can try to tell people is, it’s a difference between sitting in your living room watching ‘Saving Private Ryan’ and actually being on the beaches of Normandy,” Saunders explained. “So if you weren’t there, it is very hard for me to actually articulate what it was like and the chaos and all the harm that was caused. There were 1,000 things that were never shown on television that occurred there because they were too graphic.”
As Saunders flipped through his photo album, he pointed out cars destroyed by fallen debris, hundreds of missing person posters lining the city sidewalks, and a thick coat of ash that blanketed everything.
Finding a way home back to his wife and daughter in LA was a challenge.
“Obviously, none of us wanted to fly,” Saunders said, referring to his fellow employees. “All of the rental cars were going out of New York, but as silly as it sounds, I remembered seeing an El Monte RV rental location adjacent to Newark Airport, so myself and three of my peers rented an RV and drove it across the country to get home.”
The trip took almost three days, and they took turns driving. When they were ready for a hot meal, shower and sleep in a bed, Oklahoma City was their first stop — the site of a previous terrorist attack that, up until 9/11, was the deadliest on US soil.
On April 19, 1995, the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building was destroyed by a truck bomb, killing 168 people and injuring more than 600 others. Two US citizens carried out the attack — former Army soldier Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols, who both hated the federal government. Nichols was sentenced to life in prison, and McVeigh was sentenced to death and executed by lethal injection exactly two months prior to 9/11.
When Saunders was finally reunited with his family, everything was different.
“Everything that I thought I wanted for myself and where I wanted my career to go — everything changed that day,” he said. “I was in a very senior management role in a very large firm with 68,000 global employees, and I made a decision very simply at 40 years old. I figured out what my true value system was and made a decision that I had to return to law enforcement to be in the fight.”
Because he and his peers were responsible for hundreds of employees, the company debriefed them and wanted to make sure they were okay.
“The psychologist said, ‘Before you make any major life decisions, wait 30 days,’” Saunders said. “And on the 30th day, I applied to go back to law enforcement.”
Saunders was hired in April of 2002 and continues to work for that agency today as a terrorism liason officer. He is currently assigned to one of the 80 terrorism centers in the United States — a fusion center.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, fusion centers are “state-owned and operated centers that serve as focal points in states and major urban areas for the receipt, analysis, gathering and sharing of threat-related information between State, Local, Tribal and Territorial, federal and private sector partners.”
In his younger days, Saunders worked as a police officer for 10 years. After he earned his undergraduate and Master of Business Administration degree in finance, he transitioned into a Wall Street career.
“I worked for a great firm and had a great career, but it was just time to do something different,” Saunders said. “The world was a different place.”
Most people in the world are good people, Saunders believes.
“There’s a small subset of people that are not, and I just made a decision that I was going to dedicate my life to protecting the good people of America and globally as much as I could,” he said. “So whether that was locally in my community or on any significantly larger scale.”
“No war is over until the enemy says it’s over. We may think it over, we may declare it over, but in fact, the enemy gets a vote.” — General James Mattis, 2013
Saunders quoted the retired General James Mattis, who once said, “No war is over until the enemy says it’s over” in 2013.
“And the enemy is not stopped. The enemy is at war still,” Saunders added. “So right now, I feel we’re more vulnerable than we’ve been in 20 years, so I think I have this hyper vigilant, always-be-prepared mindset.”
Since that day, he’s been back to New York City several times. Saunders was there in uniform two years ago for the 18th anniversary.
“It’s hard to describe,” he said. “In some ways, it’s overwhelming grief and sadness because you see all these people around you grieving. It’s so odd. I’ve spent a lot of my life in New York City, especially in the Trade Center because that’s where our corporate headquarters were. But you could look in one direction and nothing has changed, and you look another way and everything is different.
“We lost more people in the World Trade Center attack than we lost in Pearl Harbor,” he continued. “It is the largest single mass murder in American history. So how do you feel? I mean, for all intents and purposes, it’s a graveyard. So it’s not a warm feeling.”
This time of year is always difficult for Saunders, as he typically experiences nightmares and increased agitation. But the recent events in Afghanistan — including the Aug. 26 bombing of the Kabul airport, which killed more than 100 people — have him more on edge than usual.
“Needless to say, with everything happening in Afghanistan, it is — excuse the term — a complete s---show, and now all of these people that want to harm us are empowered and well-armed, thanks to the decisions made out of Washington,” Saunders said. “So it’s a very destabilizing thing that’s happened there, so of course your mind goes to the fact that they’re empowered and they’ll seek revenge. But I wake up every morning, for 20 years, wondering if today’s going to be the day. But now it’s a little more tangible.”
Saunders has spent every anniversary of 9/11 at work, and he plans to do the same this year.
“It was a very random day, you know,” Saunders said. “I’m not saying that when the building collapsed our fate was kind of nailed, but it was a very random day where you either lived or died. There really was not too many people to help. You were either in one box or the other. So, I just felt the best way to honor them was to be at work and to be in uniform. And because it’s a day of significance means it’s also a day of being at a higher level of posture.”
It’s frustrating to Saunders that some young people don’t know the significance of 9/11 and the reality of that day.
“I can certainly live without the conspiracy theories because I was present when it happened,” Saunders said. “It happened, okay? And 3,000 people were murdered at their desk drinking coffee, so I think we have a duty not to forget, and Americans need to remember that the world is a dangerous place. There are people out there that want to cause us harm.”
Saunders believes that Americans have short memories by design.
“We have this unique ability to pick up and move forward, but still, you don’t want the past to be forgotten, and it sends a message to those who want to destroy us that we’re not going to let that happen and we’re going to rebuild and we push forward,” Saunders said. “The coolest thing is, even with horrible tragedies, sometimes there’s still glimmers of light. Everybody called a timeout. I mean, no one’s ever said New York’s an easy place to be. People are pretty focused and aggressive. But it was an amazing feeling for a period of time that everyone united and put their stuff aside.”
On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Saunders asks everyone to be respectful of and remember those who lost their lives and understand the origin of why it happened.
“Lastly, we are bringing in tens of thousands of refugees from Afghanistan,” he added. “Embrace them. If they are in our community, welcome them and treat them well. As I said, most people around the world are good people. They want the same things we do, always. I call it the two percent rule — two percent of people mess it up for everyone.”
