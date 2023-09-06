Exceptions to hiring freeze approved by Mohave County Board of Supervisors

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted to allow exceptions to the hiring freeze to fill essential positions during Tuesday's meeting. 

The hiring freeze, approved on Aug. 21, is one way the county is looking to counteract the predicted $18.5 million deficit for the next fiscal year.

