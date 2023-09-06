Exceptions to hiring freeze approved by Mohave County Board of Supervisors

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted to allow exceptions to the hiring freeze to fill essential positions during Tuesday's meeting.
The hiring freeze, approved on Aug. 21, is one way the county is looking to counteract the predicted $18.5 million deficit for the next fiscal year.
During the meeting, District Four Supervisor Jean Bishop clarified the exemption and what it does.
“We aren’t changing the hiring freeze, we’re clarifying what we meant by essential positions based on expert knowledge and research,” Bishop said.
Bishop also mentioned the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
“This board has not defunded the police like some have indicated,” Bishop said. “We support our law enforcement, we support the entire judicial system.”
County Manager Sam Elters said the exceptions are needed, as some departments are short-handed.
“When the board took up this item and put the hiring freeze, the board made it clear that the hiring freeze was to go in place with exceptions, recognizing that some positions are essentials,” Elters said.
Departments impacted by the exemption are the county attorney's office, the recorder's office, and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
Jobs still open for filling include 13 deputy sheriffs, four detention assistants, six county attorneys, three voter registration specialists, and more.
Mohave County Attorney Matt Smith addressed the board to seek clarification and said they are going to continue to lose people.
He said the board has approved that positions already offered and accepted would go through, and six specific jobs have already been offered and taken. Three of these jobs are underfilled.
“We have been utilizing interns, even college students, to fill attorney positions because we are that understaffed right now,” Smith said.
He also said they have already had people quit over fear of the hiring freeze.
“One of our best young attorneys, who had a felony trial record of 20 wins and 2 loses just resigned this morning, and it was over his fear because of the hiring freeze,” Smith said.
Smith supported the exceptions because he said they should be able to hire if anyone new applies.
“Going forward, if we have an opportunity to hire an attorney in the future, I hope that we’re going to be able to do it, because we are going to have openings,” Smith said.
Smith said the situation now is similar to what happened in the mid-2000s.
“It kind of is what happened back in the recession … back in 2007 and 2008, when we had a heck of a time hiring engineers here,” Smith said.
During that time, engineers were not hired when there was an opportunity, which caused problems, Smith said.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office also expressed concern over the freeze.
Last week, Sheriff Doug Schuster released a statement on the hiring freeze and said he intended to request the department be exempt.
In the statement, Schuster said the department was establishing a list of qualified candidates and was prepared to make several job offers when the board of supervisors, by a three-to-two vote, enacted a county-wide hiring freeze.
Schuster said the action was unexpected and caught him off guard, as any future hires during this budget year would require board approval.
Currently, the department has 12 vacancies in the patrol division and 37 vacancies in the adult detention facility, and 30 of those detention positions have been frozen internally over the years to accommodate budgetary concerns, Schuster said.
He also said the county has less staff than it should.
“Based on national, state, and local data, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office should have more than double the amount of patrol deputies currently allocated when at full staffing levels,” Schuster said. “This is a direct result of failing to incrementally increase staffing as the population increased over the years.”
Despite this, he said they will continue doing the best they can.
“We will continue to do everything in our power to service the needs of the public at the highest of levels,” Schuster said. “I am also very thankful for the continued support of our citizens who have demonstrated a great deal of respect and backing for all county law enforcement."
