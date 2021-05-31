The National Weather Service has issued its first excessive heat warning of the year for the Colorado River Valley. Forecasters say the Lake Havasu City region could reach as high as 111 degrees. The heat warning is in effect Wednesday through Friday.
Higher temperatures are the top cause of weather-related fatalities in the region, the National Weather Service says. Children and pets shouldn’t be left unattended in hot vehicles, or outdoors. Homeless people, the elderly, children and people with health issues are among the most at risk to temperature dangers.
The Weather Service says Furnace Creek in Death Valley National Park is expected to reach 118 degrees.
