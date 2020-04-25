Boating from a safe distance

Many boaters remain dozens of feet away from each other at all times while on Lake Havasu.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

The National Weather Service upgraded an excessive heat watch to an excessive heat warning until Thursday this week, starting Sunday.

A moderate threat level from high temps is expected every day, with temperatures in the low 100s for the duration of the week.

NWS reminds residents that heat is the top cause of weather-related fatalities in the region, so use caution.

