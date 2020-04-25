The National Weather Service upgraded an excessive heat watch to an excessive heat warning until Thursday this week, starting Sunday.
A moderate threat level from high temps is expected every day, with temperatures in the low 100s for the duration of the week.
NWS reminds residents that heat is the top cause of weather-related fatalities in the region, so use caution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.