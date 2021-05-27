The Lake Havasu City Police Department will conduct extra DUI patrols between Friday and Monday for the Memorial Day weekend. The extra enforcement effort is paid for by a grant awarded by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
More from site
Lake Havasu City Fire Dept. plans for the future as most experienced staff members approach retirement
The Lake Havasu City Fire Department is looking to the future as many of its most …
A Phoenix truck driver convicted last year in the death of a part-time Lake Havasu…
PHOENIX -- The bid by Gov. Doug Ducey to permanently cut $1.5 billion a year of st…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.