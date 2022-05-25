The Lake Havasu City Police Department and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety are staying vigilant for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. Residents and visitors to Lake Havasu City will see an increase in law enforcement presence from Friday to Monday.
According to LHCPD’s Detective Chris Angus, a grant that was awarded by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety will allow the department to have additional traffic and DUI enforcement over the four-day weekend.
Due to the large number of visitors to the city, LHCPD’s Public Information Officer Sgt. Tyler Tribolet says that the increase accounts for a higher call volume for service.
Sgt. Tribolet cautions residents and visitors to be aware of their safety regarding alcohol if they plan to be out on the water. There will be extra DUI enforcement especially along the areas of the Channel, the Island and downtown in addition to the fully staffed patrol squads.
“It is essential to have a designated boat driver who will not be under the influence,” Tribolet said. “It also is important to perform a full inspection of the boat before heading out on the water and ensure there is a proper number of life jackets for the number of passengers.”
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kyler Cox adds that the Division of Boating Safety will be implementing safety measures within Mohave County to further support the waterways. They will include paramedics on their patrol boats as well as more sheriff’s deputies. The department will also deploy members from their Rescue Dive Team.
“Our units will be stationed strategically up and down our waterways, and will be available to respond to calls, along with conducting proactive enforcement,” Cox added. “As always, remember to boat safe, boat smart, boat sober and always wear a life jacket.”
Residents and visitors are encouraged to take extra precaution while enjoying their holiday weekend in Havasu. Det. Angus advises against driving if a person is under the influence.
“The Lake Havasu City Police Department wants to remind everyone who will be participating in Memorial Day festivities to enjoy the weekend responsibly,” Angus said. “Participants are encouraged to arrange for a designated driver or utilize one of the many ride-sharing options available throughout the city.”
