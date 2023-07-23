Extreme heat advisory soon to be over

After a three-week-long extreme heat advisory, Lake Havasu City may be seeing an end to the monotonous heat this week. Clouds have begun rolling in after temperatures reached up to 123 degrees in the past two weeks. This is the third hottest temperature recorded for Lake Havasu City since 1994, according to Doyle Wilson, former water resources coordinator for Lake Havasu City.
“It’s the second time we’ve reached the 120s this year,” Wilson said.
However, some monsoon weather should begin for Lake Havasu City on Monday, July 24, according to Barry Pierce, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
“A slight chance of storms early this week through Thursday, then drier after that,” Pierce said. “Generally, a quarter inch or less (of rain), but that’s not to say that if there’s a bigger storm it won’t drop a heavier load.”
While temperatures will reach up to 117 degrees next week, there is no current need for an extreme heat advisory, according to Pierce. This is because the advisories are not determined by the actual temperature, but the multiple components used to determine if an area should be concerned about the negative health effects of extreme heat.
“We base it more off of a heat risk value which incorporates temperature and other data input from the CDC that tracks heat-related fatalities,” Pierce said. “On Wednesday, it spikes back up into the major (temperatures), so we’ll have to keep an eye on that day to day.”
This recent spike in temperatures has led to many injuries and deaths.
“Heat-related deaths are one of the most common deaths there are in the United States,” Wilson said.
According to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office, there have been 26 confirmed heat-related deaths in Mohave County this year since June 6, with seven of those being from Lake Havasu City.
There have been a number of heat-related injuries as well. Just last week, a woman was rescued from a hiking trail in S.A.R.A park during an extreme heat advisory after experiencing heat-related health issues on the trail, according to reporting by the Today’s News-Herald.
According to Tim Maple, EMS coordinator for the Lake Havasu City Fire Department, hiking during extreme heat is one of the most dangerous things a person can do.
“People still continue to go out on the trails and then underprepare,” he said.
He encourages people who may be doing outdoor activities to take time to cool down, wear proper attire and drink water before, during and after the activity.
Although there may be thunderstorms this week and the extreme heat advisory will most likely be disbanded, it will still be quite hot outside and residents of Lake Havasu City should remain cautious when outdoors and be sure to stay hydrated.
