Extreme heat advisory soon to be over

Residents and visitors enjoy outdoor activities during the heat advisory at Rotary Park over the weekend.

 Bryanna Winner/Today's News-Herald

After a three-week-long extreme heat advisory, Lake Havasu City may be seeing an end to the monotonous heat this week. Clouds have begun rolling in after temperatures reached up to 123 degrees in the past two weeks. This is the third hottest temperature recorded for Lake Havasu City since 1994, according to Doyle Wilson, former water resources coordinator for Lake Havasu City.

“It’s the second time we’ve reached the 120s this year,” Wilson said.

