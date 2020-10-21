For the second time in two years, a military aircraft has made an emergency landing in Lake Havasu City.
The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon, when a pilot of the 56th Fighter Wing was forced to make an emergency landing at Lake Havasu Municipal Airport in his or her F-16 aircraft.
The plane originated from Luke Air Force Base, in the Phoenix area, and Havasu police officers were called to guard the fighter jet for recovery by the military.
According to an announcement Wednesday by city officials, no injuries or damage to the aircraft was reported.
The incident follows a crash landing that took place in April 2018, when another F-16 pilot of the 56th Fighter Wing was forced to make an emergency crash landing at the airport.
According to 2018 statements by Air Force officials, the incident occurred when the pilot experienced engine failure during a training flight in the Havasu region.
Although the aircraft in that incident sustained significant damage, its pilot was able to eject safely.
According to military aircraft database F-16.net, the aircraft in this week’s emergency landing has been in active service at Luke Air Force Base since 1990.
The reason for Tuesday’s emergency landing was not disclosed by police as of Wednesday.
According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray, it was unknown as of Wednesday what information the city would be permitted to release in the incident.
City officials said they didn’t know if the plane was still at the Havasu airport as of Wednesday afternoon.
