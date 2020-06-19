A day after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey allowed cities to mandate the use of face masks in public places, it was business as usual in Lake Havasu City.
Meanwhile, the Colorado River Indian Tribes announced that masks would be required on the reservation, which includes large portions of the Town of Parker. The Tribes said all businesses on the reservation must require staff and customers to wear masks. The businesses include Walmart, Safeway, restaurants and mobile home parks. A few hours later, the Parker Town Council met to discuss face masks, but council members elected not to require them of residents.
In Lake Havasu City, Mayor Cal Sheehy says the city isn’t currently interested in adopting face mask requirements, but he urged local residents to follow social distancing guidelines promoted by the Centers for Disease Control, which do include the use of face masks.
Ducey’s executive order on Thursday pushes businesses to implement or enforce safety guidelines to limit the spread of the virus.
On Friday, many restaurants and businesses were not requiring customers or staff to wear face masks.
Such guidelines include ensuring social distancing, intensifying cleaning and limiting the number of available seats. While these practices are encouraged, they are not required.
Lisa Krueger, the president of the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce, acknowledges there is some confusion in the wording of the order.
“We’re currently trying to find ways to get the guidelines better interpreted,” she said. “We are also seeking better interpretation from higher sources about the facemask issue.”
At Cha Bones, co-owner Cameron Moses says the restaurant has taken steps to ensure safety since its reopening.
“From the very beginning, we’ve been requiring our staff to wear facemasks,” he said. “We’re doing our part to keep everyone safe and comply with what is handed down.”
The restaurant also has doing more sanitizing and has limited the number of available seats in its dining area to help maintain social distancing.
As of Friday, multiple cities across the state Including Phoenix, Tucson and Flagstaff announced their own mandates for people to wear masks in public.
Among others that will require face coverings are Casa Grande, Mesa and Gilbert, according to the Associated Press.
Cities such as Kingman and Prescott have declined such measures.
La Paz County officials will meet Monday to decide facemasks will be a requirement.
The Associated Press and John Gutekunst of the Parker Pioneer contributed to this story.
