Lake Havasu City is hoping to give Main Street a much needed facelift next year by replacing asphalt that city staff described as “literally shot,” to the City Council on Thursday.
During the Budget/Capital Improvement Plan CIP Work Session, Public Works Director Greg Froslie told the City Council that the stretch of McCulloch Boulevard between Smoketree and Acoma has been in rough shape for several years now. According to the 2020-24 CIP, the Pavement Condition Index of the road is 43 on a scale from 0 to 100. Froslie said it has gotten to the point that the road can no longer be maintained with normal maintenance practices.
So Lake Havasu City has included a $1.2 million project in the CIP that would rehabilitate the pavement by taking off the top four inches and repaving the street. Froslie said it would be similar to the recently completed work at Swanson and Smoketree.
Main Street was last paved in 1997, according to the CIP, and Froslie said it is a road that has been on Public Work’s radar for some time now.
“I think it has been at least five years now since I was before Council letting you know that the pavement has failed and we should probably take a look at what we want our downtown to look like if we are going to replace that pavement,” Froslie told the City Council Thursday. “The result of that was about a $30 million project. So that is no longer in our CIP, but guess what? The pavement has still failed – to a point where we can’t even maintain it anymore.”
City Manager Jess Knudson said the $30 million project was the outcome of a study the Havasu commissioned at the time, but the improvements were never budgeted. With the city expecting as much as a 20 percent drop in revenue in the coming fiscal year, a $30 million project is not currently feasible.
“Instead of a big, grandiose project with sidewalks, landscaping and benches, this is a mill-and-fill. It’s almost maintenance,” Froslie said. “That should buy us, easily, 7 to 10 years to decide what we are going to do with downtown. But right now this project is proposed because that pavement is literally shot. There isn’t much we can do with it anymore.”
Councilmember Gorden Groat thanked Froslie and the city for coming up with a new plan that won’t require such a large investment.
“Moving the budget from $30 million to $1.2 million I think will be very meaningful for our community’s budget in these uncertain times,” Groat said.
Even if the project is included in the final version of the CIP approved by City Council in June, the City says it will still need to wait to see how the coronavirus crisis affects the city’s finances before moving forward.
The CIP calls for the project to be paid for with Highway User Revenue Funds, but Lake Havasu City is currently projecting HURF to provide about 20 percent less in the next fiscal year than the city received from the fund this year. The CIP notes that it is a “Plan B” project meaning that, if approved, funding wouldn’t be available until Jan. 1. Knudson said the plan is for the Council to revisit the “Plan B” items included in the CIP and operating budget in early fall to make a determination over which, if any, Plan B expenditures can move forward.
“At this time, we don’t know if we will have the dollars available to fund this project,” Knudson said. “We will assess in six months to determine if this project can move forward, based on the city’s financial health.”
If the project gets the green light on Jan. 1, the CIP expects the project to take three months to complete. While January is the earliest that work could get started, Knudson said dates for the road work have not been decided yet.
“If this project is funded, then the city would work with downtown businesses owners to determine the least disruptive way to complete the project,” Knudson said. “The timing of the improvements and maintaining access to businesses are critical components of this possible project.”
(1) comment
Most streets in Havasu are in very poor condition. Our city streets and landscaping is not good. Looks like a poor town.
