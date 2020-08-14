Mohave Community College had one last surprise in store for Dr. Jann Woods during her final week as the Dean of the Lake Havasu City Campus.
Today is officially Woods’ last day at MCC before she enters retirement. But on Wednesday a couple dozen faculty and staff, including MCC President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein, met in a parking lot on campus to give the long-time local educator a proper send off. Diane Aquino, an Office Technician at MCC, helped plan the surprise which lured Woods to the parking lot of the 600 building where she was expecting to have some last minute discussions with the facilities director about the building.
But once Woods reached the parking lot she was instead greeted by about two dozen faculty and staff – still in their vehicles and circling a truck with a big “retirement” banner on the side.
“She drove up and was so surprised and touched with the scene of people honking their horns and showing her their banners,” Aquino said.
While wearing a mask and maintaining social distance as per MCC’s pandemic rules, Woods made the rounds to each of the cars to greet her well-wishers. Aquino said many people gave Woods individual gifts and cards and the campus staff chipped in to buy two main gifts: a personalized blanket with pictures of Woods and her time at MCC, and a pillow with a picture of her and her husband next to Bighorn.
Woods began working in higher education in 1981 at Des Moines Area Community College in Iowa. After moving to Lake Havasu City several years later, she spent a year working as a real estate agent before joining MCC as a business instructor. Woods has also served as the Director of Student Services before retiring for the first time in 2013, but she returned to serve as the Dean of Student Services in Lake Havasu City.
“Jann was a great campus leader and loves the Havasu community,” Aquino said. “She will be missed, and she was pleased that Dr. Maria Ayon was chosen as her replacement and thinks she will do a wonderful job for MCC and Havasu.
