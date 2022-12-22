Syndication: Arizona Republic

Republican primary candidate for attorney general of Arizona Abraham Hamadeh speaks before former President Donald Trump takes the stage at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley on July 22, 2022. Trump Prescott 14

 Joe Rondone/The Republic

PHOENIX — Lawyers for failed Arizona attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh will have to prove that miscounts or other errors in counting ballots would have led to his victory during a Friday trial without being able to use a computer record of all the votes and with just one day to inspect ballots in three counties, a judge ruled on Thursday.

With only 511 votes separating the Republican from winning Democratic candidate Kris Mayes, Hamadeh attorney Timothy La Sota had urged Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen to give him access to the computer-generated tally of votes cast in the race so he could narrow down the ballots he wants to inspect in Pima, Maricopa and Navajo counties.

