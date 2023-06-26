Abe Hamadeh

Abe Hamadeh

PHOENIX — The Republican who lost last year’s race for Arizona attorney general wants a court to set a briefing schedule for a new trial in his case seeking to overturn Democrat Kris Mayes’ victory — even though the judge has yet to rule if he actually deserves one.

The new filing from the attorneys for Abe Hamadeh indicates he is growing impatient at delays in a decision. They are asking Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen to hold a scheduling conference to set deadlines for pre-trial matters and cite a court rule that says courts “must” set a hearing if a litigant requests one.

1
2
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.