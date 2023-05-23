Syndication: Arizona Republic

Kari Lake walks into the courtroom for her Maricopa County Superior Court hearing in Mesa on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Lake Court 14

 Joe Rondone/The Republic

PHOENIX — Kari Lake said Tuesday she will appeal Monday’s ruling confirming the election of Katie Hobbs as governor, brushing aside the fact that the judge said her key evidence in seeking to overturn the result was legally irrelevant.

In a press conference outside her Phoenix headquarters, Lake said she has been denied the ability to put on a case showing she actually won the race. She said that is because of the rulings about state elections laws from Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson all the way up through the Arizona Supreme Court about what she needed to prove.

