The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has remained silent as of this week in a Mohave County human trafficking investigation that collapsed almost six months ago. But as Lake Havasu City residents await answers, interest in the case has continued to spread throughout Arizona.
The story returned to Arizona media attention on April 9, with reports from the Arizona Republic showing the possible violation of Homeland Security investigative policies by the agents involved. Now, Arizona State University’s Howard Center for Investigative Journalism further expands on the failed attempt to prosecute the defendants.
The two-year-long investigation into seven massage parlors in Havasu and Bullhead City was led by investigators from Homeland Security Investigations. Federal documents obtained by Today’s News-Herald in December showed that through the course of these operations, federal investigators paid workers at the massage parlors – later revealed to have been victims of alleged human trafficking – in exchange for sexual favors. Those agents were identified in court records only by the names, “Sergio” and “Arturo.”
Mohave County prosecutors dismissed charges against all four of the central figures in the case when the Department of Homeland Security made clear that “Sergio” and “Arturo” would not be made available to testify in the case.
Today’s News-Herald has requested from the agency any documentation or information relating to Homeland Security policies relating to such human trafficking investigations, as well as disciplinary reports as the result of an internal investigation into the agents’ possible actions. Today’s News-Herald has since received only an acknowledgement that the request for public records was received.
