This September will mark the first time in almost 35 years that the Mohave County Fair will be managed by county officials – and financial services officials remained uncertain that the event may turn a profit this year.
Last Wednesday, Mohave County Financial Services Director Coral Loyd introduced the county’s preliminary FY 2022-23 budget, citing an $846,000 projected expenditure for the event through 2023. In addition to that expenditure, the Mohave County Public Works Department has also requested about $10,000 from this year’s pending budget to purchase a used water truck, which would be used to water the facility’s rodeo and events areas for future events. Meanwhile, county finance officials have also allocated $2.5 million from next year’s budget toward a future relocation of the fairgrounds in the Kingman area.
“Right now, we’re uncertain about whether or not the fairgrounds is going to break even,” Loyd said last week at a special budgetary session of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. “In the current year, that’s unlikely. In 2023, we don’t know yet really the cost of operating and running the county fair and ensuring that revenue, ticket sales and all combined items will be enough.”
Revenue for the facility this year is projected to be about $146,500, which will be gained from entry fees, campground fees, alcohol sales and donations from Mohave County residents. Projected 2022 expenses for the fairgrounds are estimated to be $254,400, with a net expense of almost $700,000 for the 2023 fiscal year.
Loyd told the county’s governing board that the fairgrounds is expected to operate in the red this year. The statement may not have been unexpected, however, as Mohave County Parks officials indicated in October that $500,000 in improvements would be needed to buildings at the fairgrounds after years of deterioration. Zimmerman said in October that repairs and renovations to the fairgrounds could cost as much as $1.7 million over the next two years.
Those renovations remained ongoing this year – and according to Zimmerman, the Mohave County Parks Division doesn’t expect the existing fairgrounds to become a revenue-positive facility for Mohave County until at least 2025.
Even as the county maintains the current fairgrounds, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors turned its attention toward several parcels of federally managed land in the desert area west of Kingman, on Shinarump Road, as the site for a new possible fairgrounds. The location was chosen due to its centralized location in Mohave County, paved access and parcels large enough to accommodate a new fairgrounds facility. The land could be obtained at relatively low cost to the county, via an application process through the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.
According to statements this month by Mohave County Manager Sam Elters, the acquisition of that land could take as long as five years to complete, before the land can be developed.
Last Monday, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved the creation of an Ad Hoc committee to determine a needs assessment for what form that new fairgrounds facility will take. About 20 county residents are expected to serve on that committee, which will hold an initial meeting June 7 to determine what such a new facility will require.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to receive and possibly approve a final budget for the next fiscal year later this summer.
