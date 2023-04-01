Faith and Grace

Lee Searcy, president of the Prescott Valley Chapter for Messengers of Recovery, and Kathi DeClark, president and board chairman of Faith and Grace, Inc., pose together at Fundraiser in the Park on April 9, 2022.

 La’Erica Conner-Sims/ Today’s News-Herald

What was created as a safe haven for women and children fleeing from domestic violence has since transformed into an outreach resource. Opening its doors in 2019, Faith and Grace, Inc., which houses victims at facilities within Lake Havasu City, was recently awarded with a $157,280 grant through the City Council.

President and board chairman of the nonprofit, Kathi DeClark, gives calculations that show 85 women and 92 children have received in-house services at the shelter’s Havasu location from their inception to December of last year. The shelter is split between two facilities where one serves as transitional housing for women to reside on a subsidized basis.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.