What was created as a safe haven for women and children fleeing from domestic violence has since transformed into an outreach resource. Opening its doors in 2019, Faith and Grace, Inc., which houses victims at facilities within Lake Havasu City, was recently awarded with a $157,280 grant through the City Council.
President and board chairman of the nonprofit, Kathi DeClark, gives calculations that show 85 women and 92 children have received in-house services at the shelter’s Havasu location from their inception to December of last year. The shelter is split between two facilities where one serves as transitional housing for women to reside on a subsidized basis.
The residents of the shelter, as DeClark describes them, are able to receive in-house services consisting of counseling, food, shelter, clothing, case management and childcare. DeClark also states that safety planning is provided to victims, which assists the victims with safely vacating their current location.
Other services include paralegal assistance with preparing legal paperwork as well as advocacy for victims while attending court sessions.
As stated in the nonprofit’s mission statement, Faith and Grace, Inc. supports and protects survivors of domestic violence to give them each a “safer, healthier and productive lifestyle.”
Following along with its purpose, DeClark says her organization met several key requirements for the city grant, which included food and shelter assistance for local women and children.
With the large sum of incoming funds, Faith and Grace, Inc. will be able to log statistics and other shelter demographics onto a software program that aligns with the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence, DeClark adds. An administrative assistant that specializes in the set-up of the software will be hired to assist with the program’s installation, she further states.
“I’ve always kept that information but I did not have the ability to compute it,” DeClark explained. “This takes us to the next level of being an agency going into their fourth year.”
The nonprofit presently has seven board members, two advocates and over 70 volunteers, DeClark says. With the additional funds, a part-time advocate will be added to the team to further assist victims that arrive at the shelter or receive outside services.
Of those services provided outside of the shelter, DeClark says her organization has a local office where victims can receive support if they do not necessarily need shelter. Purchasing a newer used car is another item that DeClark hopes to obtain with the city’s grant.
“For our community outreach program, we really need a reliable vehicle to go out and meet people in the community,” DeClark said. “It’s sustainable because most of (the grant) will be used for one-time purchases and for that, we’re really grateful.”
To keep the mission of Faith and Grace, Inc. in motion, DeClark says that donations from the local community are still needed on a regular basis.
Since the nonprofit receives funds and supplies from outside sources, an account was created specifically for providing services to domestic violence victims, DeClark continues. The money in this account is used to assist victims with the aforementioned services offered by the nonprofit.
Aside from the city’s recent grant, DeClark adds that her nonprofit was also named as the recipient for a $1,500 grant from Albertsons as well as a $5,460 grant from River Cities United Way.
“I was very impressed that the city was able to come up with the proposal, come up with the coalition to evaluate each program and that the finance department jumped right on it,” DeClark said. “Overall, it just helps us to be more efficient, more accurate to maintain our good standing with the state and with the city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.