La Paz County Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Rudd is coming home Wednesday afternoon in a law enforcement procession from Indio, California.
According to a statement on Tuesday by Sheriff William Ponce, deputies will accompany Rudd to La Paz County in a procession beginning at 2 p.m.
Local residents who wish to show their respects may do so as the procession passes.
The procession is estimated to pass from Quartzsite Boulevard to Main Street, in Quartzsite, from 3:40 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will then travel through Parker from 4:20 p.m. to 4:40 p.m. from Arizona to Ocotillo Avenues.
The location of the procession will be updated throughout Wednesday afternoon on the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
