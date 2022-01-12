Honoring all law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty in Mohave County, a fallen officer Memorial now stands in front of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in Kingman.
Ray Cullison, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Mohave Lodge 16, opened the ceremony by thanking all in attendance, which included numerous members of various law enforcement agencies.
“Every officer that puts on a badge, every K-9 that goes out, risks their lives for our protection,” Cullison said. “It is becoming a riskier proposition for officers to put on that badge, mostly because our country has seen a turn that is against law enforcement.”
The monument, which is filled with names on the front, is currently blank on the backside in case more names need to be added to the memorial, which Cullison hopes “never happens.”
